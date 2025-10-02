Bipasha Basu Joins Viral <i>Bipasha</i> Song Trend With Daughter Devi: "Mamma Trying To Be Glam"

Some time ago, the song Bipasha from Jodi Breakers featuring the OG - Bipasha Basu - went viral online. Earlier today, the actress gave the song a hilarious twist by uploading a reel of her Dussehra look, complete with her toddler tugging at her saree.

In the video, Bipasha Basu is seen wearing a red saree, complemented by gold and white jewellery.

Uploading the reel, Bipasha wrote in her caption, "So I got inspired by all of you who did the very glamorous transition reels to my song #bipasha. And I decided to try to do the same...with a toddler tugging at my saree and mamma trying to be glam. He He. Happy Dussehra to all. Love you all."

How Fans Reacted

Fans were ecstatic to see Bipasha Basu recreate her iconic song after 13 years.

One person commented, "Winner and owner of the trend."

Another said, "Awesome, the OG, gorgeous."

Other comments read, "Queen is here to rock again" and "Respect Bipasha ma'am."

About Jodi Breakers

Bipasha's song is from the 2012 romantic comedy Jodi Breakers. The film starred Bipasha Basu and R Madhavan. The plot revolves around two individuals who come together to start a business helping couples separate, but in the process, they fall in love themselves.

In A Nutshell

Bipasha Basu gives a fun twist to her viral song Bipasha from Jodi Breakers. Her daughter Devi "tugs at her saree" while her "mamma tries to be glam."

