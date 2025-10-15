Vikram Phadnis' Fashion Gala: Bipasha Basu And Sushmita Sen Share A Heartwarming Moment With Salman Khan

Vikram Phadnis' couture show Ananta, celebrating the ace designer's 35-year journey in fashion and cinema, was a star-studded affair. Superstar Salman Khan took over the ramp, as he has shared a close friendship with the designer for years. Among the many memorable moments from the spectacular evening, videos of Sushmita Sen hugging Salman Khan and Bipasha Basu catching up with the Dabangg actor went viral online.

Sushmita Sen was present at the event. Salman Khan offered his hand as she came on stage, and the two cheered for Vikram Phadnis together.

In another video, Salman Khan was seen chatting with Bipasha Basu backstage.

Salman Khan Films With Sushmita Sen And Bipasha Basu

Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have been friends for a long time and have delivered hits such as Biwi No. 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Bipasha Basu's most loved film together remains No Entry.

Other Guests

Some of the other esteemed guests at Vikram Phadnis' 35-year celebration included Jaya Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ameesha Patel, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Arpita Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Taapsee Pannu, and Karishma Tanna, to name a few.

In A Nutshell

Vikram Phadnis' gala to mark 35 years of his journey in fashion and cinema was a grand affair. Salman Khan took over the ramp and shared heartfelt words for the ace designer, while clips of his warm moments with Sushmita Sen and Bipasha Basu celebrating the special occasion went viral.