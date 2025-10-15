<i>Dabangg</i> Director Abhinav Kashyap Takes A Jibe At Salman Khan Again: "A Criminal Like Him Will Play A Soldier?"

Abhinav Kashyap has been making remarks about Salman Khan in multiple interviews over time. Just ahead of Dabangg's 15th anniversary this year, Abhinav Kashyap - who made his directorial debut with Dabangg, a film that built a whole new fandom for Salman Khan - spoke at length about his horrible experience during the production and promotions of the film. His latest dig was calling Salman Khan a "criminal" and criticising him for playing a soldier in his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav Kashyap did not hold back as he spoke about Salman Khan.

Abhinav Kashyap said, "One hypothetical situation could be that Salman orders a hit on me. He is not saying anything while I am criticising him, but his sycophants seem to have a problem with it. This man has destroyed his life to an extent that it is beyond saving now."

On Salman's upcoming film Battle of Galwan, Abhinav Kashyap added, "A criminal like him will play a soldier?"

Furthermore, Abhinav Kashyap also attacked Salman Khan's "chapri" style. He pointed fingers at Khan being cast as a Veer Senani and questioned its credibility.

Abhinav Kashyap continued, "He begged me for a film, and I gave him a chance with Dabangg, but he stabbed me in the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main.﻿ (I'm spitting out the venom they've filled me with.)"

Salman Khan Reacting To Abhinav Kashyap's "False Claims"

Salman Khan recently took a jab at Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, who had called Salman a "goon" and described his family as "vindictive".

Salman's response came during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. The exchange occurred while celebrating contestant Tanya Mittal's birthday. The entrepreneur and spiritual influencer spoke about her struggles after moving to Mumbai, saying she often felt scared and yearned for a supportive family. She even asked Salman if he could be that for her.

To this, the host replied, "These days, the condition I am in - everyone who gets attached to me, and everyone who had been attached to me earlier, ends up in trouble."

He later took an indirect dig at Abhinav Kashyap. Without naming the director, Salman said, "People are just sitting and making any sort of claims. We have been associated, and they have also praised me a lot in the past. Now they don't quite like me anymore; they appear on podcasts and waste so much time spreading made-up things, which are all lies. They do it because they have no work. So I urge them and everyone else to do some work."

Background

The fallout between Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan goes back to 2020. It began when Abhinav shared a Facebook post accusing Salman, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and their father, Salim Khan, of trying to sabotage his career. Things quickly turned tense after that. Arbaaz even mentioned he might take legal action against Abhinav. Salman, however, remained silent over the years and avoided naming the director in any of his interviews. Despite that, Abhinav has continued to take subtle digs at him from time to time.

In A Nutshell

Abhinav Kashyap, who has been consistently speaking out against Salman Khan and his family, has slammed the actor once again. The director also questioned the basis on which "a criminal like him" is playing a soldier in the upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

ALSO READ | Why Salman Khan And Abhinav Kashyap's 15-Year Dabangg Fight Is Not Ending Any Time Soon