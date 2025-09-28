Salman Khan Slams <i>Dabangg</i> Director Abhinav Kashyap's "False Claims": "They Have No Work"

Salman Khan has a reputation for being straightforward and unfiltered in public. The actor recently took a jab at Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, who called Salman a “goon” and described his family as “vindictive”.

Salman Khan's response came during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. The conversation happened while celebrating contestant Tanya Mittal's birthday. The entrepreneur and spiritual influencer opened up about her struggles after moving to Mumbai, saying she often felt scared and hoped for a supportive family. She even asked Salman if he could be that for her.

To this, the host replied, “These days, the condition I am in, everyone who gets attached to me and everyone who had attached with me is getting in trouble.”

He later took an indirect dig at Abhinav Kashyap. Without naming the director, Salman said, “People are just sitting and making any sort of claims. We have been associated, and they have also praised me a lot in the past. Now they don't quite like me anymore; they come on podcasts and waste so much time and say all made-up things, which are all lies. They do it because they have no work. So I urge them and all others to do some work.”

Salman added some advice for everyone: “There is nothing better than work. No matter how you are feeling, what you are going through, you have to get up, take a shower, and land up at a job.”

Latest:- Bhaijaan exposes the double standards & hypocrisy of #AbhinavKashyap on #BiggBoss19 WKV



"Baithe baithe log kuch bhi and sand bol rhe jinse mera talluk raha hai, ab podcast me aake utpatang bate karte hai isliye karte hai kyunki unke paas koi kaam ni hai"- #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/xHr5n6RSLT — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@Only_4Salman) September 27, 2025

For context, earlier, Abhinav Kashyap had slammed Salman Khan and his family. The filmmaker told SCREEN, “Salman is not even interested in acting, and he hasn't been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai (Salman is ill-mannered, he is a bad person).”

Abhinav did not stop there. He also called Salman's family “vindictive.” The filmmaker added, “Salman is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family that has been in the industry for 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don't agree with them, they come after you.”

Back in 2020, Abhinav Kashyap had put up a Facebook post accusing Salman Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and their father Salim Khan of trying to derail his career. After one such interview, Arbaaz Khan even spoke about taking legal action against him. Salman, on the other hand, chose not to name Kashyap in his interviews. Still, the director has kept taking shots at him every now and then.

Rewind to 2020: Abhinav Kashyap had put up a Facebook post accusing Salman Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and their father Salim Khan of trying to derail his career. After one such interview, Arbaaz Khan even spoke about taking legal action against him. Salman, on the other hand, chose not to name the director in his interviews. Still, the director has kept taking shots at him every now and then.