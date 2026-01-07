When Shefali Shah Walked Out Of Her First Marriage With Harsh Chhaya: "Realised That I Am Not Pizza"

Shefali Shah, who was last seen in the Netflix series Delhi Crime Season 3, opened up about the chapter when she walked out of her first marriage after realising it might "kill" her. Shefali was first married to actor Harsh Chhaya. Defying societal expectations, she chose happiness over obligation and walked out of her first marriage. Later, she married producer Vipul Shah in a low-key ceremony in 2000. She shares two sons with Vipul Shah.

What Shefali Shah Said About Realising Self-Worth

As part of Spotlight Sessions, which was posted on Zoom's YouTube channel, Shefali said the realisation dawned upon her when things were on the verge of collapsing.

"Nobody told me that you are enough. You don't need a husband, a friend, a brother, a sister to be complete. You are enough. So if you have great relationships, fantastic. But if you don't, that's not going to determine your value. Nobody told me that.

"And obviously, you go through things and you realise it yourself. It comes to a point where it's make or break for you of yourself. That is when the realisation dawns. It may be happening every day, but then there's that one moment when you realise, 'Okay, this can kill me. I can't do this anymore,'" Shefali recalled those painful days.

Citing her first marriage—when she risked her stability—Shefali said, "For me, this realisation came after my first marriage. A close friend once asked me, 'What if you never find love again? Would you take that risk or stay?' I replied that I would still take the risk. If I have to spend my life alone, I would choose that. I cannot remain in a situation that doesn't bring me joy and confidence or make me feel valued.

"That's when I decided to move out and live alone for the first time, having always lived with my parents. As you age, you begin to care less. You become weary of trying to please everyone. That's when I reached a state of enlightenment, realising that I am not pizza; I can't satisfy everyone."

Shefali Shah is one of the strongest actors of this generation, who has gained a new fanbase with her OTT ventures.