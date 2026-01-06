Shefali Shah Recalls Being Bullied And Punched By A Girl In School: "I Don't Like The Way I Look"

Shefali Shah recently opened up about being judged for her looks and even being bullied in school. The actress got candid about the struggles she faced, including being punched by a girl.

In a conversation with Times Now News, the Delhi Crime actress opened up about how nobody liked her in school.

She said, "When you are growing up, I am not talking about my parents, but otherwise, you are told that you are not good-looking. I was bullied in school. Nobody liked me. There used to be one girl who used to keep punching me. She used to call me 'telu'. And I met her some years ago in her restaurant, and I felt sorry for her. And then someone you know would say, 'If you were thinner, you would look really nice.' It's so much of it."

Furthermore, she revealed how it is very difficult for her to take a compliment.

Shefali added, "I don't like the way I look. I don't think I ever will be thin enough. I just won't be. Very rarely do I look at myself and say, 'Oh! I am looking good.' But I just can't see it. When somebody compliments me that 'you are looking beautiful', I cannot take a compliment."

When Shefali Shah Opened Up About Imposter Syndrome

Back in December 2025, the actress got candid about facing "inner demons and fear."

She told Saurabh Dwivedi, founder and editor of The Lallantop, "My inner demon would be that I have low self-esteem."

She added that it might sound absurd, but every time she does a project, she feels, "I am not good enough".

She confessed that she has imposter syndrome, which is a psychological experience when a person doubts their accomplishments and fears that they would be exposed as a fraud despite being good at what they do.

Shefali Shah was last seen in Delhi Crime Season 3, which dropped on Netflix on November 13. Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora reprised their roles.

The cast was joined by Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar.

