Dia Mirza Joins Viral 2016 Trend, Drops <i>Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein</i> Throwback Pictures With R Madhavan

Taking part in the 2016 Instagram trend, Dia Mirza surprised fans by sharing pictures with her Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star, R Madhavan.

She posted an Instagram carousel featuring them posing in front of the film's poster-then recreating it. Dia wrote, "This was 2016. On 19th October 2026, it will be 25 years. A gift that keeps on giving. The film was released in 2001. Name the film. Oh, Maddy, Maddy, look what showed up? @actormaddy #2016."

Have a look here:

When Madhavan Spoke About The 'Stalking' Element In The Film

Reacting to criticism over the film's stalking element, R Madhavan said, "Main inn sab baaton se bilkul sehmati nahi rakhta. Ye green flag, blue flag ye sab cheezein nikkamme logon ka nikkamma kaam hai. (I completely disagree with all this stuff. This green flag, blue flag—all that is worthless work by worthless people.)"

He added, "Mera maanna hai ki ek gentleman hona zaroori hai. Bachpan se hume sikhaya gaya hai ki ladies se kaise baat ki jaaye, kaise unhe approach kiya jaaye, aur ye hamesha hamari sanskriti ka ek hissa raha hai. Badmaash toh hote hi hain.( I believe it's important to be a gentleman. We've been taught since childhood how to talk to ladies, how to approach them, and this has always been a part of our culture. There will always be bad boys, though.)"

The actor told Mashable India, "I ask you, those who say it's problematic, how would we have met a girl in Mumbai back then if we truly loved her and wanted to meet her with respect?"

He further revealed that those who object to the scenes are judging the film using a "Western yardstick". The Shaitaan actor also emphasised the importance of being a gentleman from childhood, explaining how he was taught to be respectful to women and how to approach them.

About Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was released in theatres on October 19, 2001. The film stars R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Though it didn't perform well at the box office, the film now enjoys cult status among fans. It revolves around R Madhavan's character, Maddy, who lies to Dia Mirza's character, Reena, and stalks her.

ALSO READ | R Madhavan On Being Overlooked Because Of Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar: "He Deserves Every Bit Of The Adulation He Is Getting"