R Madhavan On Padma Shri Honour: "This Is Beyond My Wildest Dreams"

Actor R Madhavan has expressed gratitude after being named a recipient of the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, recognising his contribution to Indian cinema.

Reacting to the honour, Madhavan said, "I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honor, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength."

The actor further reflected on the collective effort behind his journey, saying, "This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment. I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honor with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come."

The Padma Awards for 2026 were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day. Madhavan's name features alongside distinguished personalities from art, education, sports, and other disciplines.

A celebrated name in Indian cinema, Madhavan has built an illustrious career spanning multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. He rose to prominence in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Alai Payuthey in 2000 and made his Bollywood debut the following year with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Most recently, the actor was seen in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. A sequel to the film is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

