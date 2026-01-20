Karan Johar On "Divisive" Politics Of <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "I Wasn't Offended"

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who earlier praised Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Dhurandhar, said that he was not offended by the film's politics in a new interview. Aditya Dhar's directorial proved to be a Midas touch at the box office, but a section of the internet criticised the divisive politics of the film. Hrithik Roshan, one of the prominent names in the industry, also said that he didn't align with the film's politics.

Unlike Roshan, Karan Johar said he was spellbound by the craftsmanship of the film and didn't engage with its politics.

In a chat shared on the YouTube channel of IIMUN, Karan Johar said, "I unabashedly, unapologetically, and absolutely, outstandingly loved Dhurandhar. I saw all of it with awe because I loved the craft of the filmmaker. I loved the storytelling. I loved the way he divided it into chapters. I loved that the gaze was more internal and it wasn't against—it was for—speaking about politics in its own way."

When asked about the "divisive" politics of the film, Johar said, "I actually wasn't offended by the politics of the film. I know where it was heading. I know some people could agree or disagree, and that should be cinema."

He added, "I was not offended with any ideological issue in the film. I watched it for the craft, for the cinema aspect of it, and I absolutely loved it. I felt like Aditya Dhar has a unique voice and he has emerged as a strong, unique voice." He also mentioned, "I walked out feeling it was a nuanced film."

This is not the first time Johar has praised the craft of the film over its problematic narrative. Two years ago, Johar heaped praise on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which drew ire over its toxic masculinity from a section of the internet.

"The craft of Dhurandhar is what I went home with, and of course, the immensely powerful performances," Johar summed up his view.

In his Instagram post, Karan Johar wrote, "I love the film, and I am very, very elated with its success—its massive box office success, and its appreciation and acclaim. I look forward to what Aditya Dhar does next. I want to congratulate the entire cast and crew of that film. Ranveer Singh, extraordinary Akshay, you know, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt—like everybody associated—and Aditya Dhar is the man of the moment, and more power to him."

Dhurandhar, released in theatres on December 5, continues to dominate the box office. After 45 days, it has minted more than Rs 1,300 crore globally.