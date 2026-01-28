Viral Again: Arijit Singh's <i>Bole Chudiyan</i> Video Resurfaces After Retirement Announcement

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27. In a note shared on his Instagram, he expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support over the years and stated that he would no longer take on new assignments as a playback vocalist.

Amid this, an old video of Arijit from his early days as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 has gone viral on the Internet. The clip features him performing with his fellow contestants Ruprekha Banerjee and Shamit Tyagi.

Dressed in traditional attire, the singer delivered a mesmerising performance of Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They were seen performing in front of a judging panel consisting of Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan.

In his retirement announcement post, Arijit Singh wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Screenshots of what many claim to be a post from Arijit Singh's private X account are circulating online, shedding light on the reasons behind his retirement decision. In the post, Arijit Singh reportedly elaborates on why he has chosen to step away from playback singing.

"There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, thats why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored," he wrote.

Arijit Singh is known for some of Bollywood's most soul-stirring songs, with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 marking his big breakthrough. Over the years, he has delivered fan favourites like Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga (Half Girlfriend) and Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal).

The singer has won two National Film Awards and was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2025.