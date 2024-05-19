Video: The Great Khali Lifts World's Shortest Woman, Internet Reacts

Ms Amghe stands only 62.8 centimetres tall.

The Great Khali, the biggest Indian name ever in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, recently met the world's shortest woman Jyoti Amge. The wrestler, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, shared a video on his social media platform lifting the world record holder. Many people were surprised to see the duo together in the video, which highlighted the starking difference in their height and body size.

The now-viral clip shows Ms Amge being lifted by Khali by one hand with ease. He then did a few flying moves before lowering her. The shortest woman in the world was seen smiling and giggling. "This video make her The Great Khali Dhaba," reads the caption of the short video.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 92 million views and over two million likes on the platform. Many users took to the comments section to react to the same.

"She is having fun.." commented a person.

"As seen clearly, she's voluntarily enjoying it. It's a video made for fun between the largest & the smallest Indian. There's no breach of consent. How many times have you seen Khali sharing a screen space with women & behave like this?" said a user.

A third said, "Cringe"

"Both are happy and respect their each other company," added a person.

Meanwhile, Ms Amghe stands only 62.8 centimetres tall and was born on December 6, 1993. She hails from Maharashtra's Nagpur and has travelled to many different countries since being given her world record. Her height, on the other hand, is due to a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. She stands shorter than the average 2-year-old child. She made a guest appearance on the reality TV show Big Boss in 2012. Her official website says Ms Amge participated in the fourth season of "American Horror Story: Freak Show" in August 2014.

