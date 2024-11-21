World's Tallest And Shortest Women Meet In London For Guinness World Records Day

It's not often that the world's tallest and shortest people cross paths, and it's always a spectacular moment when they do. On November 13th, 2024, the official Guinness World Records Day, the tallest and shortest ladies in the world got together for afternoon tea in London in a touching moment.

According to the GWR, Jyoti Amge and Rumeysa Gelgi (respectively the shortest and tallest women living) celebrated their first meeting with a lush afternoon tea at The Savoy Hotel, in the heart of London. The two women, who embody some of the most loved and iconic titles at Guinness World Records, were looking forward to spending a lavish "girls' day out" together. They got to know each other during a relaxing morning, enjoying delicious tea and pastries.

Rumeysa is known worldwide as the tallest woman living, standing at 215.16 cm (7 ft 0.7 in), while Jyoti is the shortest woman living (mobile), a title she has proudly held for over a decade, measuring 62.8 cm (2 ft 0.7 in). Despite a whopping height gap of 152.36 cm (five feet), the two became fast friends as they sipped traditional English tea and bonded over life experiences and a shared love for fashion and self-care, as per the British reference book.

"Meeting Jyoti for the first time was wonderful," Rumeysa told GWR about the encounter."She's the most gorgeous lady. I was waiting to meet her for a long time."

"I'm used to looking up and seeing people taller than me," Jyoti added, "but I was so happy to look up today and see the world's tallest woman."

Rumeysa added they had a fabulous time talking about their shared hobbies and exchanging make-up and self-care tips.