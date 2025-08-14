21 Hours, 49 Minutes: World's Longest Wrestling Match Raises Rs 32 Lakh For Cancer Charity

A recent Twitch stream featuring a 21-hour-and-49-minute wrestling match has been claimed as the world's longest, raising around $36,900 (approximately Rs 32 lakh) for the Canadian Cancer Society. The match, which surpassed the previous record of 21 hours, 44 minutes, and 34 seconds set by Ehime Pro Wrestling in 2021, featured multiple wrestlers and ended with former AEW star Stu Grayson emerging victorious. Mr Grayson pinned Junior Benito with a Nightfall to win the marathon contest.

The caption was shared by Dexerto on X with a caption that reads, "The 'world's longest wrestling match' has raised $37,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society and lasted 21 hours, 49 minutes, and 12 seconds."

The “world's longest wrestling match” has raised $37,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society and lasted 21 hours, 49 minutes, and 12 seconds pic.twitter.com/gbcgEZCKNU — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 13, 2025

The match also featured Dante Dubois, Gabriel Floyd, HADDY, Jeff Fury, Joe Jobber, Katrina Creed, KJ Swayde, Alvin Turner, Cecil Nyx, Dreya Mitchell, Jason Exile, Mathis Myre, Top Dog, and Xander Orion.

Although the wrestling match broke the record for longest duration, it won't be officially recognised due to the $16,000 verification fee required by Guinness World Records, a cost that Evil Uno's team wasn't willing to pay.

"We were in contact with Guinness World Records to make our attempt official. BUT… they've just told us it's a minimum of 16000 USD to do so. We just can't spend that in good faith. All to say, this will be an unofficial attempt at the world's longest pro wrestling multiman match," Uno explained.