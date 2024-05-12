Watch: The Great Khali Makes Delicious Kinnow Juice At Roadside Stall

He enjoys 10.1 million followers on Instagram. (Image Credit: Instagram/@thegreatkhali)

Dalip Singh Rana, famously known as The Great Khali, requires little introduction. However, what many may not realise is his profound love for food. Khali's Instagram timeline reveals his passion for desi cuisine. Now, the retired professional wrestler is back to share more about his culinary adventures. This time, he's focused on maintaining his Vitamin C intake. On Saturday, Khali posted a video on Instagram showcasing his enjoyment of freshly squeezed Kinnow (tangerine) juice. Not only did he relish the juice, but he also demonstrated how to prepare it. The now-viral clip features Khali at a roadside vendor, operating a manual hand juicer. The footage captures him ordering a generous glass of the refreshing juice. Take a look at the clip below:

Don't feel down; you can also enjoy kinnow juice at home. Additionally, we're here to share a few fantastic ways to incorporate tangerines, also known as kinnow, into your diet.

1. 3-Ingredient Kinnow Juice

With temperatures on the rise, there's nothing quite as dreamy as a refreshing glass of juice to quench your thirst. Packed with vitamin C, kinnow also serves as a fantastic source of energy for the body. Here's your recipe.

2. Special Kinnow Juice To Boost Immunity

Here's another juice recipe that covers all your nutritional needs. It only takes 15 minutes to prepare and will help keep you energised during the hot summer months. Interested in giving it a try? Check it out here.

3. Chia Spinach and Tangerine Drink

The beverage is made with chia seeds, spinach leaves, honey, cucumber, and tangerine. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the easy-peasy recipe here.

4. Smoked Beetroot and Tangerine with Asparagus Salad

For all the fitness enthusiasts out there, we bring you a delicious and healthy salad recipe. Prepared with the freshness of asparagus and the saltiness of feta cheese, this salad will definitely make your tummy do a happy dance. Check out the recipe here.

5. Apple-Kinnow Punch

If you're planning a party anytime soon, we've got your beverage menu covered. Introducing the apple kinnow punch, which offers the best of both worlds. Click here for the recipe.