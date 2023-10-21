'When I Fractured My Thumb': Kane Williamson's Hilarious Post Featuring The Great Khali Goes Viral

Mr Williamson's post has accumulated more than 379,000 likes.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Friday shared a picture with former WWE wrestler The Great Khali on Instagram and added a cheeky caption. Mr Williamson is currently in India for the 2023 World Cup. However, he might not be seen on the field for the next three matches because of his fractured thumb. He sustained the injury while running between wickets against Bangladesh on Friday. Now amidst his recovery, the New Zealand captain showcased his sense of humour in a funny Instagram post with Dalip Singh Rana aka (also known as) The Great Khali.

The 33-year-old Kiwi batter shared a picture, where he is seen shaking hands with the former WWE star. "When I really fractured my thumb.Na but seriously, that's one strong handshake! Pleasure to meet @thegreatkhali!" he hilariously wrote in the caption.

Take a look below:

Mr Williamson shared the image just a day back and since then his post has accumulated more than 379,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with various reactions.

"How cute," wrote one user. "Kaneeee this is why we love you so much. you manage to find humor and smile in the most difficult situations. India love love loves you," said another.

"Now Kane Please take one hand from khali sir on rent till the end of world cup," commented a third user. "Two legends in one frame..one is known for his wrestling n the other is for his behaviour," added another.

Meanwhile, on Friday, New Zealand's game against Bangladesh was Mr Williamson's first international outing in more than six months following his recovery from an ACL injury that he suffered in the IPL in March. Unfortunately, the Kiwi batter suffered another injury in the World Cup match against Bangladesh due to which he has been ruled out of the next three matches, including the India game.

In a statement, the New Zealand Cricket said, ""An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced fracture to Kane Williamson's left thumb, after he was struck by a throw while running between the wickets in Friday's match against Bangladesh in Chennai".

"Williamson will remain in the BLACKCAPS ICC Cricket World Cup squad with the aim of being available for the back end of pool play next month," the statement added.