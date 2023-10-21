Seats At Wankhede Stadium Where Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-Winning Six Landed Gets New Look

The new cabin has been named the "World Cup 2011 Victory Memorial Stand".

Two seats at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where Mahendra Singh Dhoni's majestic World Cup-winning six landed in 2011, have been redesigned for the fans and given a special touch. Sharing a photo of the new stand on X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced that the seats are part of a specially designed cabin commemorating India's victory in the 2011 World Cup. They also revealed that the cabin has been named the "World Cup 2011 Victory Memorial Stand".

The special seats have replica trophies of the World Cup around it with the photograph of team India posing with the 2011 trophy in the background. "The two seats where MS Dhoni's 2011 ODI World Cup winning six landed at the Wankhede Stadium will forever be symbolic to every cricket fan," MCA wrote in the caption of the post.

In a separate tweet, the Mumbai Cricket Association also informed that the two seats will be auctioned and the funds collected from it will be used to provide scholarships to emerging players.

The funds collected from this auction will be utilised to provide scholarships to emerging players. — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) September 14, 2023

In 2011, MS Dhoni led from the front in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 91 off 79 balls as the Men in Blue chased down the 275-run target to lift the ODI World Cup for the second time.

Since being shared, MCA's post has garnered more than 151,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. "That's brilliant," wrote one user. "Wow," said another.

Meanwhile, the MCA revealed the special seats ahead of the ongoing ODI World Cup between England And South Africa. In total, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host five 2023 World Cup matches.