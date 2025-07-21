How To Join Territorial Army Like MS Dhoni, Sachin Pilot, Anurag Thakur

If you've ever dreamt of serving the nation in uniform without leaving your current job, the Territorial Army (TA) might be the ideal path. Known as the "citizen's army," the TA allows professionals, politicians, sportspersons, and civilians to serve in the military while continuing their regular careers.

Famous Faces In The Territorial Army

Several well-known Indians have been part of the TA over the years:

MS Dhoni was conferred the rank of Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) in 2011 with the 106 TA Battalion (Para) of the Parachute Regiment.

Kapil Dev received the same honorary rank in 2008 with the 150 TA (Infantry) Battalion of the Punjab Regiment.

Sachin Pilot, a Member of Parliament, became the first sitting MP to be commissioned as a regular officer in the TA with the rank of Lieutenant.

Anurag Thakur joined as a Lieutenant in 2016 and was later promoted to Captain.

Abhinav Bindra was inducted as Lieutenant Colonel in a TA battalion of the Sikh Regiment in 2011.

These honorary appointments recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation in their respective fields.

What Is The Territorial Army?

The Territorial Army is part of the Regular Indian Army. It is designed for citizens who wish to serve the nation while continuing their civilian jobs. TA personnel support the military during natural disasters, national emergencies, and in essential services.

Photo Credit: territorialarmy.in

With around 50,000 personnel, the TA includes both Departmental Units (such as Railways, ONGC, IOC) and Non-Departmental Units (like Infantry and Ecological Battalions, Engineer Regiments).

TA units have participated in major military operations including the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars, as well as Operation Pawan (Sri Lanka) and Operation Rakshak (Punjab and J&K). They have also assisted during natural calamities like the Latur earthquake, Uttarkashi floods, and the Odisha Super Cyclone.

In addition, the Eco Task Forces under the TA have planted more than 6.65 crore trees across 66,000 hectares, helping to restore degraded and hilly areas.

How To Join The Territorial Army

There are various ways to become part of the TA:

Honorary Commission

Individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the country in fields such as sports, public service, or the arts may be conferred honorary ranks by the President of India, as seen with personalities like MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev. This is a ceremonial role that recognizes national service and distinction.

Join as a Jawan / JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer)

Eligibility

• Age: 18 to 42 years

• Education: Minimum Class 10 (Matriculation); exceptions may apply in some cases

Application Process

Candidates must report to a TA unit or Recruiting Office on scheduled dates. The process includes a physical test, medical board, and police verification. Notifications are usually published in newspapers and on the official Indian Army website.

Join as a Commissioned Officer (For Civilians)

Eligibility Criteria



• Nationality: Indian (male or female)

• Age: 18 to 42 years (as of 10 June 2025)

• Education: Graduate from a recognized university

• Physical Standards: Must be medically and physically fit

• Employment: Should be gainfully employed in government, public, private sector, or self-employed

Selection Process

This entry is through a written exam, followed by a Service Selection Board (SSB) interview, medical examination, and document verification. Admit cards are issued provisionally, and final eligibility is checked only after clearing the exam.

Important Tips for Aspiring Candidates



• Regularly check the Indian Army website for recruitment notifications

• Prepare well for written and physical tests

• Keep all required documents (educational, medical, employment) in order

• Understand that field training and military discipline are part of the role

• Be mentally prepared for temporary deployments when needed

Joining the Territorial Army offers a rare opportunity to contribute to national service while continuing your professional career. Whether you are a civilian, a working professional, or someone admired for national achievements, the TA opens the door to serve the country in uniform - just like MS Dhoni, Sachin Pilot, and many others.