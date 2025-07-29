'Some Like To Play With Fire': MS Dhoni's Humorous Marriage Advice Wins Internet, Video Viral

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is known for his calmness on the cricket field, but those who have followed him for the last two decades know that he can be a jovial person when around his family and friends. A similar side of Dhoni was on display when he made an appearance at a wedding and raised a toast to the groom and bride, albeit in his own cheeky way.

The now-viral video shows Dhoni offering humorous marital advice, which has attracted the internet's interest, with social media users amazed by his comedic timing. The Chennai Super Kings player was attending the wedding of Utkarsh Sanghvi and Dhvani Kanungo, where he took to the stage and shared relatable insights about marriage.

"Marriage is a very good thing. You were the one in a hurry to do it. Some people like to play with fire. He's one of them," said Dhoni in Hindi.

"Now Utkarsh also has this illusion. My answer is the same as always. Every husband here is in the same boat. It hardly matters whether you've won a World Cup or not. If your husband is angry, don't say anything in that moment. We cool down in 5 minutes. We know our power," he added.

Concluding his message, Dhoni said: "Actually, these jokes - men laugh more. I don't know why. All the very best and congratulations."

While stepping down the stage, the crowd, akin to any stadium across the world, started chanting "Dhoni! Dhoni!".

Watch the viral video here:

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.2 million views and hundreds of comments, with the majority in awe of Captain Cool's comedic avatar.

"Is there anything which thala can't do," said one user while another added: "Captain Cool doing standup in his free time after retiring."

A third commented: "THALA did graduation in marriage and love department."

One of the greatest captains of the Indian cricket team, Dhoni, retired from international cricket in 2020 but has been playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).