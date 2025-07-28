US Startup Claims To Have Found New Way To Make 5,000-Kg Of Gold Every Year

A US startup has claimed that it has found a novel way to turn mercury into gold, opening a new 'revenue stream for the future'. San Francisco-based Marathon Fusion stated that using the nuclear fusion process, the precious element can be developed.

Using the radioactivity from neutron particles in a nuclear fusion reactor, the team from Marathon Fusion said mercury can be converted into mercury-197. Afterwards, this element decays into a stable form of gold: gold-197.

"Fusion-driven transmutation of mercury into gold transforms fusion energy from a stand-alone power technology into a multi-product industrial platform, dramatically strengthening its economic and societal value proposition," the company highlighted in a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper.

As per the estimates by the researchers, a fusion power plant could produce 5,000 kg of gold per gigawatt of thermal power in a single year of operation. Since one gigawatt is the average output of a large nuclear plant, it could lead to over $550 million worth of gold per year per GW of fusion energy.

"With focused effort on the technology gaps identified, the approach described could accelerate the commercial deployment of fusion power and, in doing so, turn an ancient aspiration into a reality. The goal of classical alchemy is now achievable through practical engineered solutions."

The researchers said the gold was the bonus byproduct of the fusion reactors, and it would not interfere with the plant's primary purpose of developing clean energy.

However, one complication is that the presence of other types of mercury may result in the production of unstable gold isotopes alongside gold-197, meaning the metal could be partially radioactive. Marathon Fusion's chief technology officer, Adam Rutkowski told Financial Times that the gold would have to be stored for 14 to 18 years for it to be labelled radiation-safe.

Gold from mercury -- dream or pipe dream?

Scientists regard nuclear fusion as the holy grail of energy that could help in generating limitless, clean energy for the planet. It is what powers our Sun as atomic nuclei are merged to create massive amounts of energy, which is the opposite of the fission process used in atomic weapons and nuclear power plants, where the heavy atom is split into multiple smaller ones.

In the last few years, Marathon Fusion has raised almost $6 million in investments and $4 million in government grants, as it focuses on developing efficient nuclear fusion power systems. However, until commercial fusion reactors are developed, the dream of making gold from mercury may remain a pipe dream.