Video: US Man Trapped Behind Waterfall For 2 Days Rescued Using Helicopter

In what the authorities have described as a "stunning survival story", a US man who was trapped behind a waterfall for two days was finally rescued using a helicopter last week. California resident Ryan Wardwell, 46, was rappelling down the cliffside at Kern River on August 10 when he fell into an open space behind the waterfall, the sheriff's office of Tulare County (TCSO) informed in a social media post.

While Mr Wardwell embarked upon the hike with a group of friends, they all left before attempting the rappelling due to the waterfall's strong downpour. Though the friends retreated, they posted a message on Mr Wardwell's car, telling passers-by to report him missing if his car was still on the property by August 11.

After Mr Wardwell did not return to his car, a missing person complaint was filed, and an investigation was launched, with his last whereabouts being the top of the "Seven Teacups" waterfalls.

An aircraft equipped with a camera and infrared technology was pushed into action to pinpoint Mr Wardwell's location. However, the fading sunlight forced responders to retreat and pick up searching for him on August 12.

After rescue teams started the search operation, a drone was used to check behind the large waterfall where Mr Wardwell was found alive and responsive. A helicopter was then used to delicately hoist Mr Wardwell up and retrieve him from behind the waterfall.

"California Highway Patrol (CHP) Helicopter H-40 was called to help with the rescue operation. Once H-40 was on scene, a member of the TCSO rescue team was lowered down into the water feature, it secured Wardwell and a hoist extraction was conducted," TCSO said in a statement.

After the rescue, Mr Wardwell was taken to the nearby landing zone and evaluated by the medical personnel. He was treated for minor injuries, dehydration, and soon reunited with family members.

Mr Wardwell said he was surprised by the fall, having previously scaled the falls several times. As per Tulare County Sheriff's Office Captain Kevin Kemmerling, Mr Wardwell attempted to escape the waterfall, but "there was nothing he could do to break through".