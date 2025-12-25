'Shocked To See': NRI Returns After 8 Years, Praises India's Rapid Growth

A Non-Resident Indian's (NRI) perspective on India's rapid development in recent years has sparked a significant social media discussion. Alok Jain, founder of WeekendInvesting, shared that a friend visiting India after an eight-year absence was shocked by the country's "amazing energy" and how rapidly it was changing.

"A friend visited me from New York today. He had come to India after 8 years. He was all praise for the amazing energy in the country and how rapidly he felt India is growing," wrote Jain.

Jain added that an "outsider's perspective" can be very different from that of those living in the same country. "He was shocked to see our cost of medical care, transportation, internet and mobile costs."

Jain also highlighted the price difference between the two countries, as shared by his friend, which showed that the US was significantly more expensive compared to India.

"Said pays $600 for mobile and data at his house. Pays $30k for health insurance for 4 per annum. Pays 2 per cent as property taxes per year!! Yes air is cleaner there, but there are many more good things happening here."

Mixed Reactions From Social Media

As the post went viral, the majority of social media users agreed with the assessment, whilst others challenged the NRI friend to return to India for good if their observations were indeed right.

"As someone who has stayed in the Bay Area and is currently living in NY, all this is true and may sound absurd, but it isn't," said one user, while another added: "It becomes even more lucrative when you add -- civilization roots, cultural traditions & spiritual ethos -- to your personal P/L statement and growth."

A third commented: "It's the other way around. A few things are better in India but when it comes to what actually defines a better living standard, from AQI to walkable public spaces, New York is way ahead, no comparison."

A fourth said: "He wants to please you and say words that are music to your ears. Ask him if he wants to come back for good."

Last month, an NRI couple went viral on Instagram after stating that they returned to India after 17 years due to the US healthcare system, which put a heavy strain on their finances. With no support system around and the costs inflating, the family decided to move to India, where healthcare seemed 'accessible'.