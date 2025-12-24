Video: Police Refuse To Charge Owner After Pitbull Attacks 1-Year-Old Baby In New York

A dangerous pitbull attacked a one-year-old baby on a busy street in Manhattan's Union Square area, latching onto the child's leg and refusing to release its grip until bystanders intervened. Disturbing footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the dog using its entire bite force to hold onto the toddler, whose mother and others desperately tried to free him.

One of the good Samaritans repeatedly kicked the dog while another put it in a headlock. The owner yanked the leash but to no avail. It was only after a man grabbed the canine's private parts from behind that it let go of the child. According to a report in the New York Post, the child was left with multiple leg lacerations and taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was listed in stable condition.

“Brother, that's crazy. Oh my God. There is a hole in his f**king leg, bro. There is a hole in that boy's leg," a man filming the attack can be heard saying.

The dog has been identified as a two-year-old pitbull named Disco Bubba, whose owner simply walked away after the incident and waited at a bus stop. Police said the owner is not facing any criminal charges. However, the baby's uncle said the family would try other ways to have the dog euthanised.

Trigger Warning: The media below can be disturbing for some readers. Please proceed at your own caution.

Reacting to the attack, social media users stated that pitbulls should be banned and if they are out in public, teh owners need to muzzle them all the time.

"My heart breaks for that child and his parents. Pit bulls should be required to be muzzled in public. You never know when they will attack. Once they do, it's just about impossible to get them off without injury," said one user while another added: "Ban pit bulls. Nobody should own one. I'll die on this hill."

A third commented: "Huge respect to the bystander for acting fast and saving that child. At the same time, this raises real questions about public safety and dog ownership responsibility."

A fourth said: "The owner of that Pitbull should not be allowed to leave just like that, that act should be punishable under the law."

Man And Grandaughter Mauled To Death

Earlier this month, a man and his three-month-old granddaughter were mauled to death by seven pit bulls inside their home in Tennessee. James Alexander Smith, 50, and the infant were found dead inside the house, with authorities stating that the family's dogs, which were already known in the neighbourhood for aggressive behaviour, carried out the deadly attack.

Police officers arrived to find Smith unresponsive inside the house, while the infant was still being attacked. By the time police managed to stop the dogs and reach the child, she had already succumbed to her injuries.