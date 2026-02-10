NRI Reveals Reasons To Return To India From US: 'Infrastructure Has Improved'

Better job opportunities and living standards are some of the common reasons for people to venture outside India. While the potential for career advancement in a foreign land is significantly high, it still coincides with feelings of homesickness, social isolation and inability to care for ageing parents. This sentiment was recently highlighted by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who revealed their plans to return to the country.

In a now-viral Reddit post, the NRI stated that returning to India for short trips made him feel the most at home, which contributed to the ultimate decision.

"I go back to India (Kolkata and Dhanbad) twice every year. These are two of the most densely populated, polluted, noisy big and small cities in India. But every second there feels like home," the user wrote

"Never faced any breathing issue, health scares, etc which seems to be the main talking point against going back in this group. Infrastructure has improved tremendously. People have become slightly better in terms of civic sense and managing their own things."

The NRI pointed out that incomes have gone up across the board and that the availability of house helps and instant deliveries was a major plus for convenience.

"House helps, instant deliveries, other recreational things are available. Healthcare is affordable and easily accessible. Friends and families are nearby, supporting and uplifting you," the NRI said.

"It will take time adjusting to the noise, crowd, infrastructure issues, and dehati mindset. So, everyone who wants to move back, plan well, avoid taxes as much as possible, buy decent houses in India, and enjoy your life among your own set of people."

'More Power To You'

As the post gained traction online, the majority of social media users lauded the NRI for their decision to return to India, adding that nothing could beat the feeling of familiarity and living close to their loved ones.

"I am a naturalised US citizen and made up my mind to move back with my daughter. India is so much better than the US in so many metrics," said one user, while another added: "If you have made up your mind, why ask? Are you in doubt? It's your path. If it's meant for you, returning to India will come easy to you. If not, something will pop up."

A third commented: "More power to you. I made the same choice to come back last year. It will take some time to adjust, but you will be good. Like you, I was also concerned about the health part and surprisingly, I have better health in India than US."

A fourth said: "This! It hits home for me. I am also in the same boat as OP, actively planning my move back to India instead of waiting for some immigration to fall apart and then reacting to it."