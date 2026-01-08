"Mamata Banerjee Obstructed Probe": Probe Agency Approaches High Court

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has walked out with a laptop, phone and multiple documents from the house of Prateek Jain, the chief of election consultant IPAC during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate, the central agency has alleged. The ED has gone to the High Court, which is likely to hear the matter tomorrow.

While Banerjee claims that the raid was politically motivated and engineered by the BJP, the ED has denied the allegations, saying it was "not targeted at any political establishment".

"Mamata Banerjee has obstructed the investigation. She is the Chief Minister of West Bengal and is defending those involved in coal smuggling and money laundering," the agency said.

"It is clarified that the search is evidence-based and is not targeted at any political establishment. No party office has been searched. The search is not linked to any elections, and is part of regular crackdown on money laundering. The search is conducted strictly in accordance with established legal safeguards," the Enforcement Directorate has said in a statement.