'I Realised How...': Woman Shares Experience Of Travelling Alone At Night In Indian Train

Indian Railways is often in the news for wrong reasons like late-running trains, overcrowded coaches and cleanliness issues. Now, a woman passenger has shared the positive side of Indian Railways by penning her experience during a late-night journey from Mumbai to Surat, which has attracted the interest of social media.

In a now-viral LinkedIn post, a user named Purvi Jain revealed that two women police officers checked on her, late in the night, to ensure her safety.

"I realised how far our country has come when two women police officers looked out for me on a late‑night train. Yesterday, while I was travelling alone on a late night train from Mumbai to Surat, two women police officers entered my compartment at around 11 p.m. and asked, 'Seat 38 - Purvi?' A bit confused, I told them I was Purvi," Ms Jain wrote.

Ms Jain added that the officers not only confirmed her identity, but they also paused to check if she was comfortable. They offered a helpline number and told her to call in case she ever felt unsafe.

"I learned they were checking on me because I was traveling alone. The elderly couple sitting next to me were just as surprised. They said their granddaughter often travels alone, and gestures like this make them feel reassured," she said.

"That small moment made me reflect on how much India's railways - and the country overall have improved. From Vande Bharat trains to seamless online ticket bookings (even Tatkal, thanks to a faster verification process), travel keeps getting smoother."

Ms Jain later said 'our country may not be perfect' but the 'small changes' were helping make things better for everyone.

"Moments like this - women officers ensuring solo female passengers feel secure, smooth digital ticketing, and many other small changes show real progress is happening, even if it's one step at a time."

See the viral post here:

As the post went viral, garnering thousands of reactions and comments, social media users also applauded the Indian Railways for ramping up security and making solo female travellers feel safe.

"Relatable. I think this has started recently, I was also travelling solo overnight (Ahmedabad to Delhi) and a lady police officer came and asked me if everything was okay," said one user while another added: "This is the positive side of changes we need to talk about often."

A third commented: "Yes! Happened with my mom once she was travelling alone. They even accompanied her when she changed trains."