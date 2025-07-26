'I Love India But...': American Woman Reveals Truth About Living In India

An American woman living in India has gone viral on social media after she shared a post, admitting that her experience in the country was not perfect. Content creator Kristen Fischer, however, added that no country is perfect and listed a series of things she liked and hated in India.

"As a foreigner living in India, I am not ashamed to admit that no place is perfect.I love India, but it is by no means perfect. It certainly has flaws and aspects I don't like," wrote Ms Fischer in the viral post.

She added that America has its fair share of problems as well and that the country is not as perfect as others picture it to be.

"There will be flaws anywhere we go and our job is to learn to see the good in all of it, no matter what. I believe we have the power to create our own happiness no matter where we are." she wrote.

List of things Ms Fischer admitted to liking and not liking in India:

I miss my family

I prefer Indian food

I like being a minority

I hate Delhi pollution

India is a better place for kids

I think being veg is better

India is a more modest country

I hate the garbage on the streets

Food is healthier here

Hospitality in India is better

Local farming is better

Ms Fischer signed off the video saying: "I don't think India is perfect. We must find our own happiness."

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 120,000 views and hundreds of comments, with the majority agreeing with Ms Fischer's perspective.

"I admire your honesty & you are absolutely correct! No place is perfect. If we can adjust comfortably, that's enough," said one user while another added: "Agree with everything you said. India isn't perfect, but we can work towards making it the perfect nation we want it to be."

A third commented: "Such an inspiring post. I have been focusing on the negative for quite sometime now. But this post of yours and your writing motivated me to look into the positive."

In a previous video, Ms Fischer, a mother of four, said she does not "regret" her decision to set base in India, where she has met incredible people and seen amazing places.

"We moved our family to India 4 years ago and haven't regretted it a bit. In these past 4 years I have met some amazing people, seen some incredible places, had some awesome food, and changed my heart forever," said Ms Fischer.