Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up On Ageing Struggles, Says Doctors Advised Him To Sit And Wear His Trousers

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on his personal blog, where he keeps sharing anecdotes and thoughts from his personal life. The latest blogpost was around the challenges of ageing, and how even simple tasks now require effort for him.

What's Happening

Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai is a popular affair, but this Sunday was a little different as Amitabh Bachchan wrote about his daily schedule after it.

The 82-year-old mentioned how most of his everyday life is now as much governed by medication and health routines as it is by work.

The actor shared, "Some routines that were there earlier seem to suggest that because it was done some years ago, it shall be a cake walk to initiate them again. NAH .. no baby. Just a day's absence, and the pains and the mobility goes for a very long walk. It is a wonder that the normal actions earlier, now require the mind to think before they can be exercised. Simple acts...putting on the trousers...the doctors advise please Mr Bachchan, sit down and wear them. Do not try to stand while you put them on, you could lose balance and fall."

He further emphasised the importance of yoga, mobility training, and breathing exercises.

He then explained how he had to make certain adjustments, which include grabbing handlebars in the house to "hold and steady thy body".

He said, "And inside I sort of smile in disbelief...until I find they were so right, that simple act that came so naturally earlier is now governed by a selective routine. Handle bars...oh boy!!!! You need them all over to hold and steady thy body before any physical act. Just the simplest of them being bending down to pick up that piece of paper that had flown off your desk with the breeze. Seriously. The bravado tells you to go ahead, until you realise goodness, it's a major problem...the rapidity of its performance has slowed down with uncertainty."

He then candidly mentioned that reading about such age-related issues might seem funny to the readers now. But eventually, age catches up with everyone.

The actor wrote, "But let me tell you IT SHALL HAPPEN TO ALL OF US. I wish it did not, but in time it shall. We all go downward the day we are brought into this world, the down trend begins at birth. Sad, but it is the reality of living and life. Youth races through life's challenges with aplomb. Age, suddenly speed brakes your vehicle and tells you, apply the brakes to avoid the accelerated bump when you drive the vehicle of LIFE."

Work

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in 2024. He also had a cameo in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. He will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84, also starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee.