Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Archana Puran Singh's Sons On <i>India's Got Latent</i>

Archana Puran Singh found herself at the centre of attention with Samay Raina during her appearance on India's Got Latent Season 2. The comedian did not hold back as he joked about Archana's family and her YouTube vlogs. He teased her husband and sons, saying they don't do any work.

Archana quickly looked at her sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, and reminded them that she had warned them not to sit in the front row because they would end up humiliated.

Later, when Archana said that laughing was one of the toughest jobs, Samay asked if laughing at Kapil Sharma's jokes was also difficult. Without thinking much, Archana said yes, only to realise that she had walked straight into Samay's joke. She quickly admitted her mistake, which made the entire exchange even funnier.

While introducing Archana Puran Singh in India's Got Latent, Samay Raina said, “We've watched the vlogs. Aapke vlogs mein maine dekha hai, na aapka pati kaam karta hai, na aapke 2 nalle bete kaam karte hain. (So I've noticed in your vlogs, neither your husband works, nor your two useless sons.) Inke ghar mein reverse patriarchy chai raha hai. (It's reverse patriarchy in their house.) Only the woman is working.”

Speaking to her sons, Archana said, “I told you not to sit in the front row. This is not how you get fame. This is how you get humiliated.” She continued, “All over the world, only women are working. The men just don't call it work.”

Later, when Samay Raina intervened and said, “No, no, what you do isn't work,” Archana claimed, “That's the toughest work.” To this, Samay asked, “To laugh at Kapil Sharma's jokes?” She initially said yes without thinking, but soon realised that she had walked into his trap. Samay then added, “She only has one job. She'll lose it after this.”

Along with Archana Puran Singh, other panellists on India's Got Latent's latest episode were Orry, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri.