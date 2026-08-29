"<i>Andar Jaayega Toh Bahar Nahi Aayega</i>": Orry's Warning To Samay Raina On <i>India's Got Latent</i>

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 recently featured Orry as a guest alongside Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma. The episode saw the guests engage in the show's trademark humour and banter. Host Samay and Orry were seen trolling each other throughout the episode.

During the episode, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, joked that he had travelled all the way from London for the shoot and found himself on a panel where, for the first time, he did not know anyone besides himself. Samay then joined in on the joke and told the audience, “Iski toh g****d marunga main aaj," adding, “That just goes to show that where there's a will there's a gay."

Orry replied, "Jinn logo se mujhe jaan pehchaan hai na, tum andar jaayega toh tum bahar nahi aayega iss baar. Be careful! Aukaat mein raho [I have a lot of connections. If you go inside (prison), you won't come back out this time. Be careful! Stay within your limits.]"

The latest episode comes a year after Samay Raina found himself embroiled in legal trouble over controversial remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, on India's Got Latent. During the episode, Allahbadia allegedly asked a contestant an inappropriate question and offered Rs 2 crore in exchange for an indecent act. The controversy intensified after he asked the contestant whether they would watch their parents have sex every day for the rest of their lives or join them once to stop it forever.

The remarks sparked widespread outrage, with multiple police complaints being filed against Ranveer and Samay. They were accused of promoting obscene and sexually explicit content on the show. Amid the backlash, Samay removed all episodes of *India's Got Latent* from YouTube and postponed his India tour.

India's Got Latent Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix and YouTube.



