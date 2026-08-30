Amid <i>Latent 2</i> Backlash Over Bihari-Kashmiri Pandit 'Jokes', Samay Raina Flaunts Record 31.9 Million Views

Amid the controversy surrounding Bihari and Kashmiri Pandit "jokes" in the latest episode of India's Got Latent 2, comedian Samay Raina shared a screenshot on Instagram highlighting the show's viewership figures.

According to the screenshot, the latest episode has garnered 31.9 million views, making it the most-watched among the show's last 10 episodes. By comparison, the next four episodes recorded 28.6 million, 22 million, 19.4 million, and 19 million views, respectively.

Samay posted the story with Eminem's The Way I Am playing in the background. Take a look:

What Happened Earlier

In the episode, featuring Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri, Sharon Verma, and Samay Raina, one segment saw Samay and Sharon engage in a series of jokes about each other's backgrounds.

Sharon joked that a few years ago she had appeared on the show as a contestant, whereas she was now judging contestants while Samay was still sitting in the same seat.

Reacting to the remark, Samay laughed and said he loved everything Sharon had done since appearing on Latent Season 1. He then joked, "Sharon is so Bihari that she thinks 'Ebola' means someone said something." The comment was a play on language and pronunciation stereotypes often associated with Bihar.

Sharon then took the exchange a step further by drawing a comparison between getting high and stone-pelting in Kashmir, a region that has experienced periods of unrest over the years. In response, Samay said, "Samay is so Kashmiri that he loves getting 'stoned'."

In an apparent reference to migration from Bihar to Maharashtra in search of employment, Samay added, "Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai looking for a job. Just Bihari things."

Sharon responded, "At least I left my state by choice."

The remark appeared to reference the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the insurgency of the early 1990s.



Also Read: 'How Are We Normalising It?': Internet Slams Bihari Vs Kashmiri Pandit 'Jokes' On Samay Raina's Latent 2