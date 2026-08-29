'Could Not Walk 20 Steps': Ram Kapoor Recalls Being 140 Kg, Losing 30 Kg Twice

Ram Kapoor is a beloved Hindi television star who recently made headlines for comments he made while participating in Lock Upp Season 2 about cheating. The actor is well known for his roles in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Student Of The Year, and Kasamh Se.

In December 2024, the actor shocked everyone with his weight-loss transformation. He reportedly lost 55 kg in 18 months and said that he neither took weight-loss medication nor underwent surgery. In a recent interaction with Nayandeep Rakshit, the actor shared that the reason for losing weight was not vanity but the fact that he was extremely unhealthy and struggling with multiple health issues.

Doctor Told Ram Kapoor That He Might Suffer A Stroke

"At the peak of my success in television, during Bade Achhe Lagte Hain... I became really fat and really unhealthy. Working too much. I was working 27 days a month non-stop. I had a sugar problem, I had blood pressure issues. I had all kinds of issues," he told the host.

The doctor said that he would not survive if he continued like that and could suffer a stroke. He knew he had to slow down, but he could not.

He shared, "I was in the biggest show on television. How do I slow down? How do I give up that much money, that much fame, that much love from the entire country? How do I let down Ektaa (Kapoor) and Sakshi (Tanwar)?"

So he kept going. He did not realise how much it was impacting his health. He added that he hit rock bottom; however, he is happy that he went through that journey, learnt a lot, and worked on himself.

He exercised and lost 30 kg twice. The actor shared that he had to work on himself twice because he regained the weight, as his initial weight-loss method was neither correct nor sustainable.

Ram Kapoor Weighed 140 Kg And Could Not Walk Even 20 Steps

Ram Kapoor shared that he once could not walk 20 steps. "I had reached a level where I was shooting for Neeyat in Scotland with Vidya (Balan). Of course, it was cold in the mountains, but I could not walk for 20 steps and then I had to sit down. I was so out of breath. That's how unhealthy I was. I was 140 kg at that time."

"I was taking insulin three times a day," he said, adding that he was a completely different human being while shooting the film from who he is today. Now, he claims that he can walk for 10 hours without getting tired.

"I am like a 25-year-old monkey. I was always a monkey, but now I am a young monkey," he said, adding that he loves being a 52-year-old man who feels like he is 25 because when he was 25, his body was that of an 88-year-old man.

Ram Kapoor also added that people who troll him on social media and say that he took Ozempic or Mounjaro to lose weight are idiots because they don't understand how these medicines work. The actor said that if a doctor prescribes these medications, people should consider them because they are not just about weight loss; they can also help manage chronic health issues associated with obesity.

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