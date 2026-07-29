'Body Changes With Age': Cancer Survivor Manisha Koirala, 55, Opens Up About Her Wellness Journey And Healing

In 2012, Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with advanced-stage ovarian cancer. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy and was declared cancer-free in 2013. Since then, she has been extra conscious about her health.

The Heeramandi star's Instagram feed is flooded with gym vlogs, apart from travel snapshots from across the globe. In her latest post, the actor opened up about her wellness journey. She said that she got busy with life and started overlooking her health, but now she is on a path to healing.

Manisha Koirala Struggling To Lose Weight

Manisha's "another gym post" is not just about the exercises she performs or the healthy meals she enjoys. "These posts aren't really about the gym. They're about getting my life back," she wrote in the caption.

The Dil Se star confessed that somewhere along the way, she got busy with dealing with life and started overlooking her health. "Not overnight. Just little things... less sleep, more stress, routines slipping away... until one day I realised my body wasn't where it used to be," she added.

The actor promised herself that before her next project, she would focus solely on her health and make it her biggest project. She thought that if she worked hard, trained every day, and counted her calories and protein, she would transform.

"Well... my body had other plans," she added. The weighing scale did not move. She was convinced it was broken and got a new one, but it showed the same results.

"I remember crying out of sheer frustration, wondering why my body wasn't responding." the actor shared on Instagram, adding that she met doctors and experts who told her that our bodies change with age.

Manisha Koirala realised, "The body I had years ago isn't the body I have today. It doesn't need punishment. It needs understanding. I had to change my approach, not just work harder."

This one realisation changed everything for her. After adopting a holistic approach to wellness for four months, she finally started seeing results.

"I'm still some distance from where I want to be, but I feel stronger, healthier and, most importantly, hopeful," the actor wrote, assuring her fans.

The actor said that this is why her feed is flooded with gym videos and updates on what she eats every day.

"And if you're working hard and not seeing results yet, please don't lose heart. Sometimes your body is asking for patience, not perfection," Manisha Koirala wrote, concluding her post.

Social Media Reactions

A user wrote, "Go girl! So proud of you!! Cheering you on every step of the way!"

A second said, "Such a beautiful post."

A third commented, "Thank you for sharing this journey. It takes so much courage to talk about the frustration behind the scenes."

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