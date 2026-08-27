Since Kangana Ranaut entered politics, she has been serving looks in elegant sarees. Whether she is participating in a parliamentary session or attending a public event, she often opts for handcrafted sarees from across India.

For her recent interview, the Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata star draped her first handcrafted Meghalayan silk saree.

Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Her First Handcrafted Meghalayan Ahimsa Silk Saree

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself flaunting her saree. "My first Meghalayan saree," she wrote, tagging the brand Taara Vedaa.

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself flaunting her saree. The caption read, "My first Meghalayan saree."

Taara Vedaa also shared details of the silk saree worn by Kangana Ranaut. The purple-hued, naturally dyed saree took 2.5 months to weave. The colour was derived from iron dust and pomegranate. It was an eri silk (also called Ahimsa silk) saree. The textile is durable and is derived from the Philosamia ricini moth, which is primarily found in Northeast India.

Unlike other types of silk, Ahimsa silk is obtained from the cocoons after the moths leave them, making the harvesting process cruelty-free. The textile is known for its matte, cotton-like texture. It keeps the body cool in summer and warm in winter.

The brand shared a video of the actor and wrote, "A moment of pure pride... The beautiful Kangana Ranaut drapes our handcrafted premium Meghalaya Eri Silk saree for one of her special events."

"Every thread of Eri silk tells a story of patience, peace, and slow luxury. Seeing her bring that story to life at one of her special events leaves us speechless. Elegance, personified," the caption further read.

Kangana Ranaut's saree post comes days after she took a jibe at a now-taken-down GIVA ad featuring Kriti Sanon, in which the actor was seen tying a rakhi to her on-screen brother while wearing an Indo-Western outfit which was described as "skimpy" by a section of social media users.

Kangana Ranaut And Kriti Sanon Row

Kriti Sanon recently featured in a GIVA ad scripted around the festival of Rakhi. The actor was wearing a bralette-style top paired with a flared skirt and a sleeveless shrug.

As expected, some social media users took offence because the actor wasn't wearing traditional Indian clothes. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes. Today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options?"

Kangana Ranaut called the advertisement "intentionally creepy". Photo: Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon/ Instagram

She called the advertisement "intentionally creepy".

Kriti Sanon also issued a statement, writing that the festival celebrates a bond of protection and revealing that she and her sister Nupur tie rakhi to each other. "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by her clothes!" she added.

The controversy escalated to the extent that GIVA pulled down the advertisement. "If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the advertisement from all media. We wish you all love and positivity this festive season!" the brand said in a statement.

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