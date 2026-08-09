Kangana Ranaut Keeps It Simple In A Blue Saree, Lets Her Rs 35 Lakh Birkin Do The Talking

Kangana Ranaut kept things simple with her latest Parliament look, but her accessories made sure the OOTD did not go unnoticed. The actor and BJP MP was seen in Delhi in a soft blue saree as she made her way to Parliament on a rainy day. While the saree had a traditional, understated feel, it was her black handbag that instantly stood out.

Kangana carried a Hermes Birkin in black Togo leather, estimated to be worth around Rs 35 lakh (as per Farfetch). The structured bag came with the signature top handles and gold hardware, adding a sharp luxury touch to her otherwise simple look. Against the pale blue saree, the black Birkin was hard to miss.

A Soft Blue Saree For Parliament

For the outfit, Kangana picked a pale blue Eri silk saree from the Northeast. The saree had a soft finish and a delicate border.

She paired it with a simple white short-sleeved blouse. Kangana kept the drape simple. The pallu was placed over her shoulder, while the rest of the saree was neatly wrapped around her waist. She did not add too much jewellery, letting the saree and accessories do the work.

And Then There Was The Rolex

Kangana also wore a Rolex Lady-Datejust, featuring a chocolate brown dial. The watch is estimated to cost around Rs 21 lakh.

The Rs 6,100 Umbrella Was Part Of The Look

Because Delhi decided to add rain to the fashion frame, Kangana also carried a printed umbrella from Good Earth, priced at Rs 6,100.

The aqua-toned umbrella featured tropical-inspired prints on top, while the underside had a graphic chevron pattern. It also came with a wooden handle. Instead of looking like something she picked up just because it was raining, the umbrella actually worked with the colour palette of her saree.

Kangana Ranaut's look struck a neat balance between simple Indian dressing and serious luxury.