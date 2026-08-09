At 56, Rahul Gandhi Swears By Martial Arts, Running And Yoga, Warns Against Excess Alcohol

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently shared his fitness secret. During an AMA session, he was asked, "Hey Rahul, what's your fitness routine?"

Responding to the question, Rahul said, "The thing about fitness that's important is not really the routine you follow. It's being persistent, doing it continuously, and allowing it to compound."

The 56-year-old politician added, "Generally, I do a little bit of martial arts, which I like. I do a little bit of swimming and running. These days, I've also started yoga, which is quite interesting. It is part of my work life to spend one hour building strength, aerobic capacity, and flexibility. So, it's not something I do in my free time. It's something that I make time for, regardless of what happens. If I have to do it at 11 pm, I'll do it at 11 pm."

Offering a word of caution, he said, "If you are eating badly, drinking a lot of alcohol, or snacking all the time, then forget all this fitness stuff, don't bother with it, because it doesn't work. It only works if you look at it as a whole, if you're thinking about it as a balance."

Watch his video below:

In other news, while addressing the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, Gandhi praised India's younger generation. He said, "You are the power and pride of India. When I say this, I am talking about every Indian citizen."

Calling young people the country's "greatest strength," he added, "India's youth are unparalleled," as reported by the PTI.



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