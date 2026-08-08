E20 Petrol Destroying Cars, Scooters, Lives: Rahul Gandhi Slams Fuel Policy

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has stepped up his criticism of India's E20 petrol policy, calling the issue a major public concern. He also alleged that ethanol-blended fuel is increasing the burden on vehicle owners. In a video shared on social media, he said the Congress would take up the matter “in a massive way”.

Rahul Gandhi's E20 Criticism

Rahul Gandhi said E20 fuel was affecting cars and two-wheelers and claimed that it was causing financial losses for consumers. He used the Hindi phrase, “daal mein kuchh kaala hai, magar yahan puri daal hi kaali hai”, to suggest that the issue involved more than an isolated problem.

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“This issue of E20 is very big,” he said. “The Congress will take up the matter ‘in a massive way' because it is ‘destroying people's scooters, destroying people's lives, and literally is stealing directly from them'.”

His comments come amid a wider political debate over the use of petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol.

Opposition Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party has also opposed the E20 rollout. Earlier this week, Delhi Police stopped AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders from marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to submit more than 2.3 lakh petitions against E20 petrol.

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The party has demanded that motorists be given a choice between unblended petrol and E20 fuel at filling stations. It has also called for a lower price for E20 petrol, arguing that its lower calorific value may affect fuel economy.

Government's Position

The Centre and oil marketing companies have maintained that E20 petrol meets prescribed fuel-quality standards and is being monitored through regular testing. The government has also acknowledged that vehicles designed for lower ethanol blends may experience some reduction in mileage, but has rejected claims of widespread engine damage.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers recently withdrew an earlier communication on E20 fuel quality after saying that certain figures cited in media reports required authentication. SIAM clarified that discussions on fuel quality were part of routine technical consultations between automakers, oil companies and testing agencies.