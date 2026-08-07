Buzz Over Amarinder Singh's Return As Punjab Congress Leaders Praise Him

Speculation over former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's possible return to the Congress has gained fresh momentum after a series of positive remarks from senior Congress leaders.

The latest buzz began after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction, named Amarinder Singh as his favourite politician from the BJP. Calling him "cool" and an expert on military history, Rahul Gandhi warmly remarked, "Hello, Uncle Amarinder," highlighting the longstanding personal relationship between the Gandhi family and the veteran leader.

Adding to the speculation, senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh said that if Rahul Gandhi considers Amarinder Singh "cool", he has no reason to disagree. Rana Gurjeet also said he would have no objection if Amarinder Singh decided to return to the Congress.

He revealed that after Amarinder Singh recently underwent surgery, it was the Gandhi family that reached out to inquire about his health, while, according to him, no BJP leader had contacted the former chief minister. He described the relationship between the Gandhi family and Amarinder Singh as one of family ties that have continued despite political differences.

Rana Gurjeet Singh further said Amarinder Singh should never have left the Congress. He added that had the veteran leader remained in the party, Congress leaders would have continued to receive his guidance as a father figure.

"We would touch his feet and seek his guidance on what to do next," he said, while praising Amarinder Singh's leadership during his 2002-2007 tenure. However, he also noted that the former chief minister appeared to have lost some of his earlier zeal during his 2017-2021 term.

Earlier the speculation was intensified when former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that Amarinder Singh remains in touch with Congress leaders. Hooda described him as an old friend, respected colleague and long-time associate, indicating that communication between them has never stopped.

The renewed discussion comes amid reports of Amarinder Singh's dissatisfaction within the BJP, particularly over organisational decisions in Punjab, including the appointment of the state BJP president without wider consultation with local leaders.

While neither Amarinder Singh nor the Congress leadership has indicated that formal talks are underway, the recent praise from senior Congress leaders has once again fuelled political speculation over whether the veteran Punjab leader could make a return to his former party ahead of the next assembly elections.