"It Had Nothing To Do With What I Do": Preeti Simoes On Being Known As Kapil Sharma's Ex-Girlfriend For Years

Producer Preeti Simoes has played a pivotal role in shaping some of Indian television's most successful comedy shows, including Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. She was once in a long-term relationship with comedian Kapil Sharma. Years after their highly publicised split, Preeti says her professional achievements continue to be overshadowed by her past relationship.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Preeti reflected on how women are often identified through the men they have dated and not their work. “For the longest time, I was somebody's girlfriend. Then, after we broke up and moved on with our separate lives, I became somebody's ex-girlfriend in every headline. It had nothing to do with what I do. It was always ‘so-and-so's ex-girlfriend' or ‘so-and-so's girlfriend.' I don't think the audience is really interested in that. I think it's a section of the media that believes people will click only when you're connected to a famous name," she said.

The producer further said that being defined by such labels can be frustrating as they often fail to capture the true nature of a person's life or relationship. "It's very frustrating because nobody really knows what's happening between two people. They could be very happy being friends, or they could simply be cordial with each other in a professional space. But the labels of ‘girlfriend' and ‘ex-girlfriend' continue forever. And if it's a woman, the assumption is always, ‘She must have done something,'” she added.

Preeti also spoke about the unique challenges women face in both professional and public life. She said women are often judged differently than men and have to constantly safeguard not just their careers but also their personal reputation.

"Men don't have to protect their character in the same way. There may be headlines about them one day, and the next day they're forgotten or even celebrated. But for women, you're protecting your work and your character simultaneously. One bad photograph or one quote taken out of context can tarnish your character forever, and you'll spend the rest of your life trying to defend yourself," she said.

Preeti Simoes is currently busy with ZEE5's reality show Maa Hain Na.