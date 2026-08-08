Actor Fardeen Khan Seen In Subtly-Modified Maruti Jimny; Here's All About It

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, known for his performances in films like No Entry and Heyy Babyy, has been seen driving a modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The actor's SUV has been slightly modified. Keeping the modifications subtle, he has personalized the SUV, setting it apart from the standard models available in the market.

First and foremost, it appears that the actor has applied a matte black wrap to the off-road capable SUV. It's important to note that this model is available in several colors, including Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic, Granite Gray, Sizzling Red, and Kinetic Yellow. To date, the brand has not offered an all-black option for this vehicle.

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Additionally, the appeal of the model is improved by the use of a different grille with a honeycomb pattern as opposed to the vertical slat version offered on the stock version. This design is usually seen on the international models. It is complemented by the presence of a different bumper, which seems to have a sturdy design with a bash plate and honeycomb pattern. The fog lamps have also been changed to have yellow light.

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The front bumper features a garnish that matches the ORVMs, giving them a metallic look. A similar garnish is also used on the doors of the SUV. Additionally, it appears that the actor has upgraded to a wider set of tires compared to the stock model. For reference, the stock version comes with 195/80 R15 tires. Although the alloys are not visible in the video, the actor has likely replaced those as well.

As of now, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is sold at a starting price of Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 14.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The humble-looking SUV with a small size is known to be a dominant performer off-road. Over the years, it has earned popularity in the international market. However, it failed to replicate its success in India. Despite that, it is one of the major exports.