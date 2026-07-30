Maruti Suzuki Starts Operations At India's Largest Passenger Vehicle Plant

Maruti Suzuki India Limited ("Maruti Suzuki") today commenced commercial production at the fourth plant (Plant D) of its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. The fourth plant, with an annual capacity of 250,000 units, enhanced Hansalpur facility's total annual production capacity from 750,000 units to 1 million units. This marks the first time in Suzuki's history that the total annual production capacity at a single manufacturing facility has reached 1 million units. It also makes Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur facility India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facility at a single location.

With Hansalpur Plant D, Maruti Suzuki's total manufacturing capacity stands at 2.9 million units per annum. The cumulative investment at the Hansalpur facility stands at Rs 252,887 million (Rs 25,288.7 crore). This includes an estimated investment of Rs 39,000 million (Rs 3,900 crore) for Plant D.

The new plant will initially produce the Company's flagship Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e Vitara. The state-of-the-art Hansalpur facility produces Fronx, Baleno, Swift, and e Vitara. The facility has emerged as a major export hub for the Company, accounting for nearly 47% of its overall overseas shipments in FY 2025-26.

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Green Logistics

In a first, as part of Maruti Suzuki's commitment to drive sustainable logistics, the Company commissioned India's first automobile in-plant railway siding at its Hansalpur facility in March 2024 under the Prime Minister's GatiShakti programme. Maruti Suzuki has cumulatively dispatched over 750,000 vehicles since the start of dispatches in March 2023, reducing CO2 emissions, fuel consumption in vehicle transportation and easing overall road congestion. In February 2026, the Gujarat in-plant railway siding became the World's First Modal Shift Transportation Project to be registered under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (“VCS”) program.

Maruti Suzuki's CSR efforts

The Company undertakes various initiatives as part of its CSR in the vicinity of its manufacturing facilities. The CSR initiatives span across Road Safety, Skill Development and Community Development efforts such as education, healthcare, and rural development.

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School

The Company set up a modern CBSE English medium school in Sitapur, Gujarat in partnership with Podar Education Network in 2021. The school provides high-quality education to students from local villages. Currently, more than 800 students are studying in the school.

Hospital

Maruti Suzuki established a multi-specialty hospital at Sitapur in 2021 in partnership with Zydus group of hospitals (Ramanbhai Foundation). The hospital has transformed healthcare in the region, providing affordable and advanced tertiary care to more than 1.5 lakh people from 400+ nearby villages since inception. The hospital is accredited with NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) certification and conferred the gold quality certification by the Quality Council of India.