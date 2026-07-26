Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Variants Explained: LXI, VXI, ZXI, And ZXI+

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift keeps the familiar four-trim structure: LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+, but the update brings enough equipment changes to make each variant feel distinct. For buyers trying to choose the right one, the key is not just price, but how much comfort, tech and convenience they actually want.

Engine Choices

The new Brezza starts at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with three powertrains. The 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet petrol produces 109 bhp and 170 Nm, and comes only with a 6-speed manual. The 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid petrol makes 102 bhp and 139 Nm and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters. There is also a 1.5-litre S-CNG version, which delivers 85 bhp in CNG mode and uses a 6-speed manual.

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All variants of the facelifted Brezza now carry a five-star BNCAP safety rating, which gives the SUV a stronger base across the range.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXI

The LXI is the entry point and stays focused on the essentials. It comes with six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, electrically adjustable mirrors and front power windows. What it does not include is a touchscreen, which makes this trim feel basic, but also straightforward and easy to live with for buyers who want a no-frills SUV.

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXI

The VXI is where the Brezza begins to feel more modern. It adds a 7-inch touchscreen with ARKAMYS audio, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, four speakers and an onboard voice assistant. In turbo form, it also gains auto climate control, a rear defogger and electrically foldable mirrors. For many buyers, this trim will be the first one that feels properly equipped without becoming expensive.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXI

The ZXI is likely to be the sweet spot for most Brezza buyers. It adds an electric sunroof, dual-LED projector headlamps with floating LED DRLs, a TFT colour MID, wireless charging with active cooling, push-button start, cruise control on the turbo, a 60:40 split rear seat, roof rails and a smoke-chrome grille. It also gets a PM2.5 cabin air filter instead of a basic anti-pollen unit, which is a useful everyday upgrade.

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXI+

The ZXI+ is the flagship and brings the biggest feature jump. It gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen with ARKAMYS Surround Sense, 360-degree HD cameras, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, auto-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, and Next Gen Suzuki Connect with OTA updates and built-in Alexa. The full safety suite, including blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, safe-exit warning and front parking sensors, is standard here.

Fuel Economy

The turbo engine is available across all four trims with the 6-speed manual. Maruti claims 20.47 kmpl for the LXI and VXI, and 19.96 kmpl for the ZXI and ZXI+. The 1.5 petrol manual is offered in LXI, VXI and ZXI with 21.09 kmpl, while the automatic skips the LXI and is sold in VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ at 20.17 kmpl. The S-CNG version is available in LXI, VXI and ZXI and returns 26.90 km/kg.

Which One Makes Sense

For most buyers, the ZXI looks like the most balanced choice. It brings the right mix of features without pushing too far up the price ladder. The ZXI+ suits those who want the full tech and safety package, while the VXI turbo remains a sensible middle ground. For high-mileage users, the CNG ZXI is still one of the most practical options in the segment.