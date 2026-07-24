Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched In India At Rs 7.40 Lakh: Features, Specs, & More

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza Facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-life update of the SUV is aimed at improving its position in the country against rivals like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. Bookings for the SUV are underway.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Design

The 2026 Brezza holds on to the familiar design with minor changes aimed at freshening things up. The front fascia has been revised with the presence of a new grille and minor revisions in the headlights. Additionally, the bumper has been replaced, offering triangular housing for the fog lamps, a design detail inspired by the Victors. All of this is complemented by the presence of grey elements in the bumper, adding a touch of sportiness.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Mileage, Specs, And More

The side profile of the SUV also remains consistent, but with a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. Similarly, the rear end is more or less the same as the outgoing version of the SUV. It continues to have sleek tail lamps and Brezza lettering.

The colour options for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza include single-tone colours like Vivacious Orange, Lustrous Beige, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, and Sizzling Red. Meanwhile, the dual-tone options include Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Lustrous Beige with Bluish Black Roof, and Pearl Arctic White with Bluish Black Roof.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Cabin

The cabin of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift with revisions features while the layout remains the same. The SUV now gets a dual-tone upholstery with a combination of black and brown on the dash. The new larger 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen remains the centre of attention, complemented by the presence of a digital instrument cluster and an HUD. The controls for the AC and rest can be accessed via buttons on the centre console.

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launching Today: 9 Things To Watch Out For

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Features

The feature list now includes a wireless charger, ventilated and powered front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, automatic climate control, rear cross-traffic alert, air purifier, IRVM, adjustable steering and more. For safety, the SUV gets six airbags, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, hill descent control, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child-seat mount. Because of all these features, the SUV now gets a five-star BNCAP rating.

All of the aforementioned features will be divided into LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ trims.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Engine

Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to offer a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with the option of CNG. As for the upgrades, the CNG variant now comes with an underbody tank, which improves the boot space improving the value proposition for consumers. Additionally, the SUV now gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a six-speed manual transmission, which were absent on the outgoing version. The option of an automatic transmission remains.

The 1.5-litre NA petrol is tuned to produce 102 HP of power and 139 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the turbo petrol gives out 110 HP and 170 Nm.