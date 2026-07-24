Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launch Live: Maruti Suzuki India Limited recently began teasing the 2026 Brezza and is set to launch the SUV today (July 23). The automaker is expected to update the design, features, and mechanics of the model to strengthen its position in the Indian market. This sub-4m SUV competes against other models like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kushaq, and more. As the brand prepares for the event, we will provide live updates directly from the launch. Stay tuned!
Maruti Brezza Facelift 2026 Launch Live: New Upholstery, Dashboard Updates
Inside, the Brezza gets brown seat upholstery, a revised climate control panel and a redesigned front centre armrest with storage. The overall dashboard layout remains familiar, with Maruti Suzuki focusing on equipment upgrades rather than a complete redesign.
Maruti Brezza Facelift 2026 Launch Live: Side Profile
The side profile of the model will stay consistent with the outgoing model. As mentioned earlier, you can expect to see new alloys giving it a fresh appeal for consumers. Rest of the things, like the pull style door handles will be carried forward.
New Maruti Brezza Launch Live: Alloy Wheels
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a fresh design for the alloy wheels when compared to the outgoing model. The size of the wheel has not been confirmed yet. However, it is expected to continue with 16-inch units.
Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Live: Familiar Design
The design of the SUV has been leaked through the pictures and videos released by BNCAP. The SUV now gets a revised design for the grille along with minor changes in the headlamp design. The front bumper has been redesigned to house the fog lamps, which is reminiscent of the Victoris. The SUV now also gets new alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the rear more or less maintains the familiar shape.
Maruti Brezza Facelift 2026 Launch Live: What To Expect
Since the SUV carries 10 years of consumers' trust, expectations are high. However, the brand is going to keep things simple and bring minor revisions in the design to freshen things up. However, the story will be different in the cabin, where you can expect to see some major revisions and significant additions to the feature list.
New Maruti Brezza Launch Live: Vitara Brezza
Before becoming the "Brezza", the SUV was called the "Vitara Brezza". The prefix was later removed but initially helped the brand maintain its connection to the international model. It is worth mentioning that some of the models of the brand still carry forward the Vitara name in the international market. In the Indian context, the name is now associated with the hybrid SUV, Grand Vitara.
Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Live: Brezza's Growth
Back in 2016, when Brezza was a new entrant to the market, it earned consumers' trust, and the brand's network benefited from increased reach. Supported by a good service network and affordable pricing, the SUV maintained its position in the country.
Maruti Brezza Facelift 2026 Launch Live: Highlights
While we bring you more details from the event, it is worth noting that many details of the SUV are already out. Click here to read some of the highlights of the SUV and what matters in the upcoming model.
New Maruti Brezza Launch Live: The Brezza Story
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza entered the Indian market back in 2016. Since then, the SUV has become part of 1.4 million homes in the country in almost a decade. The facelift aims to boost these numbers by attracting more consumers with a comprehensive set of revisions in the model.
Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Live: Coverage Begins
Maruti Suzuki India Limited is all set to introduce the updated version of one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. The mid-life update is expected to bring major changes in terms of design, features, safety, and more. In this space, we will keep you up to speed with all details about the SUV directly from the launch event.