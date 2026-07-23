Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Brezza facelift in India tomorrow. However, ahead of its official price announcement, the compact SUV has already achieved an important milestone. The updated Brezza has secured a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), making it one of the safest Maruti Suzuki models on sale in the country.

While the facelift doesn't introduce a radical transformation, it brings subtle cosmetic revisions and an updated feature list, with safety taking centre stage this time around.

Also Read: Meet Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift, Boasts 5-Star BNCAP Crash Test Rating - Video

Design Updates Are Evolutionary

Visually, the 2026 Brezza facelift remains instantly recognisable. Maruti Suzuki has retained the SUV's familiar silhouette, choosing instead to make incremental changes rather than a complete redesign. The front fascia gets revised styling elements, while the bumper, lighting signatures and alloy wheel design have been refreshed to lend the SUV a sharper appearance.

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Overall, the changes are evolutionary, ensuring the Brezza retains its identity while keeping pace with rivals in the highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment.

5-Star Rating For Adult And Child Occupant Protection

The biggest talking point, however, is the Brezza's performance in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The compact SUV has been awarded a 5-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) as well as a 5-star rating for Child Occupant Protection (COP). The result further strengthens Maruti Suzuki's recent push towards safer passenger vehicles, following the brand's increased focus on structural safety and standard safety equipment.

Major Upgrades

Based on the information leaked earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift gets major changes in the feature list and mechanics. For instance, the SUV now comes with features like ventilated and powered front seats, ambient ligthing, wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera, and more. In terms of mechanics, the SUV now gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with the option of a 1.5-litre NA petrol. Furthermore, the CNG version of the SUV comes equipped with an underbody tank.