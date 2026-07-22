Maruti Suzuki Announces Another Price Hike From August 2026

Maruti Suzuki has announced another price hike of up to Rs 30,000 across its vehicle range, with the revised prices set to take effect from August 2026. This is the company's second increase in a short span, following a similar revision in June, and it reflects the pressure automakers continue to face from rising input costs.

Reason Behind The Hike

In its regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said persistent commodity inflation and higher input costs have left it with limited room to absorb all the additional expense. The company noted that it has already been working on internal efficiency measures and cost-reduction efforts, but the sustained pressure on operating margins has made it necessary to pass on a part of the burden to customers.

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This is not a decision Maruti Suzuki has taken in isolation. The wider auto industry has seen a series of price revisions in recent weeks, with several manufacturers adjusting prices in response to raw material volatility and inflation-linked cost increases.

What Buyers Should Expect

The exact price increase will vary from model to model and variant to variant. Maruti Suzuki has not shared a model-wise list, so the impact will depend on which car a buyer is considering. For those planning a purchase, the timing matters because vehicles booked before the new prices come into effect may still fall under the current pricing structure, depending on dealer terms and delivery schedules.

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The company had also cited similar reasons when it raised prices in June. At that time too, it pointed to a sustained rise in input costs and inflationary pressures as the main drivers behind the revision.

Impact On The Market

Maruti Suzuki's move is significant because of the scale of its portfolio and the size of its customer base. Any increase, even one capped at Rs 30,000, can affect entry-level buyers as well as those shopping in the premium end of the company's range.



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The fresh hike also arrives at a time when competitors such as Mahindra, BYD and Tata Motors have announced price adjustments of their own. That means Maruti Suzuki buyers are now seeing the same trend play out across the industry, where manufacturers are trying to protect margins without entirely absorbing higher production costs.