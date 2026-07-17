Maruti Suzuki To Challenge E20 Ruling, Blames Fuel Contamination In Grand Vitara Case

Maruti Suzuki has said it will challenge a consumer court order that directed the company to replace a Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid over alleged E20 fuel-related issues, arguing that the vehicle was E20-compatible and that contaminated fuel was to blame. The order, passed by the Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, is being described as India's first known consumer case linked directly to E20 petrol.

What The Consumer Court Order Said

The case was filed by Raipur resident Dr. Premraj Debta, who bought a Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta+ in June 2024, a vehicle manufactured in January 2023. Within five months, he reportedly faced repeated stalling and performance issues.

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According to the complaint, authorised service centres cleaned the fuel tank multiple times after detecting contamination, but the problems allegedly returned. A fuel sample tested at a government-recognised lab was said to contain a white, curd-like substance identified as ethanol. Dr. Debta also claimed he was never informed at the time of purchase that the vehicle might not be fully compatible with E20 petrol.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Image For Representation)

After reviewing documents and hearing both sides, the Raipur Commission held that repeated repair attempts had not resolved the issue and that the vehicle continued to suffer from the same defects. It further noted that E20 petrol had become the commonly available fuel at pumps, leaving motorists with little practical choice but to use it.

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The Commission directed Maruti Suzuki and the dealer to replace the SUV with a new E20-compatible vehicle within 45 days or refund Rs 20.50 lakh, covering the vehicle cost, RTO fees and insurance. It also awarded Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses, with interest payable if the amount is not cleared within the stipulated period.

Maruti Suzuki's Response

In its statement, Maruti Suzuki has contested the basis of the order. The company said:

“The car in this case was an E20 compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel and so disclosed in the owner's manual. There is evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer's vehicle. Several other relevant facts have also not been reflected in the order.”

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The carmaker added that it will “take necessary steps to challenge the impugned order before appropriate higher forum in accordance with law.”