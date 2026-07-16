Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Bookings Begin Ahead Of July 24 Launch

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the Brezza facelift ahead of its launch on July 24. Customers can reserve the updated compact SUV at Arena dealerships or through the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. Meanwhile, the automaker seems to be planning to continue teasing the SUV.

What To Expect From The Update

The refreshed Brezza is expected to bring a mix of exterior, interior and feature changes rather than a full redesign. Spy shots and early details suggest revised bumpers, updated lighting elements and a new four-spoke alloy wheel design. Inside, the cabin is likely to receive new trim choices and a fresh colour scheme.

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Maruti Suzuki is also expected to add more equipment to keep the Brezza competitive in the compact SUV segment. Among the likely new features are a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and Level-2 ADAS. Test mules have also been spotted with front parking sensors, hinting at a more convenience-focused package.

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New Turbo Petrol Engine

The biggest talking point around the Brezza facelift is the possible addition of Maruti Suzuki's 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine. This unit is already offered on the Fronx, where it develops 100 hp and 148 Nm, and it could be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

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At present, the Brezza is the only compact SUV in its category without a turbo-petrol powertrain. The current 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and CNG option are expected to continue alongside the new setup. Mechanical revisions will also likely include an underbody CNG cylinder for the SUV, freeing up usable space in the boot.

Pricing And Rivalry

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to have a small premium over the current model. The outgoing version is priced between Rs 8.26 lakh and Rs 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the updated Brezza will continue to compete in one of the busiest parts of the Indian market. Its key rivals will include the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet and Syros.