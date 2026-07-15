Ertiga Driver Hits Parked Truck To Claim Insurance Repairs: Here's What Can Go Wrong Legally

While motor insurance is designed to cover accidental damage, some people allegedly go to extreme lengths to misuse it. A video circulating on social media claims to show the driver of a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga intentionally rear-ending a truck to claim insurance damages. Here's why such an act, if proven, can have serious legal consequences.

Image Source- Instagram/your___karan___9207

What Does The Video Show?

According to the video, the Ertiga is seen driving into the rear of a truck intentionally. The people involved are later seen standing beside the damaged vehicle and saying 'Workshop samne hai, claim lena padega', indicating that they wanted to claim the insurance settlement.

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Can You Deliberately Damage Your Vehicle To Claim Insurance?

The short answer is no. Motor insurance is designed to compensate policyholders strictly for accidental and unforeseen damage. Intentionally causing an accident or deliberately damaging a vehicle to seek compensation amounts to insurance fraud. This can lead to rejection of the claim and potential legal action.

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Insurance companies routinely investigate suspicious claims by examining accident reports, vehicle damage patterns, CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, GPS data, and witness statements before approving compensation.

What Can Go Wrong Legally?

If investigators determine that an accident was staged or deliberately caused, the consequences can be severe. The insurer may reject the claim in its entirety, cancel the insurance policy, initiate criminal proceedings against the claimant, or even blacklist them from future coverage. Additionally, if the staged collision endangers other road users or results in injuries, the claimant could face further criminal charges under the relevant provisions of the law.

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Why It's A Risky Gamble

Apart from legal consequences, intentionally crashing a vehicle poses significant safety risks. Even a seemingly low-speed rear-end collision can deploy airbags, damage structural components, and injure occupants. Repair costs may ultimately exceed any expected insurance benefit, particularly if the claim is rejected after investigation.

Conclusion

The clip serves as an important reminder that motor insurance is meant to protect drivers against genuine accidents-not deliberate ones. Attempting to misuse insurance coverage can result in financial losses, criminal liability and serious risks to public safety.