Toll Charges Increased Across 8 Fee Plazas In Punjab, Haryana: Check Updated Rates

Travelling across several National Highways in Punjab and Haryana has become slightly more expensive, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revising user fees at key toll plazas across the two states. The revised toll charges came into effect on July 15 and apply to some of the busiest highway corridors connecting Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Amritsar, Bathinda, Tarn Taran, Faridkot and Abohar.

The latest revision results in a marginal increase of Rs 5 to Rs 10 for most private vehicles. While the hike may appear modest for occasional travellers, it is likely to increase commuting costs for daily highway users and commercial transport operators who regularly ply these routes.

According to NHAI, the revision follows an update in its toll calculation framework after the reinstatement of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked factor of 1.641. The authority has maintained that the increase is largely marginal and forms part of the annual revision mechanism. The updated rates are applicable across more than 50 toll plazas in the region.

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Ghulal Toll Plaza (NH-05)

Located on the Chandigarh-Kharar-Ludhiana highway, the Ghulal Toll Plaza now charges Rs 115 for a one-way journey by cars and other light motor vehicles (LMVs), while a return trip costs Rs 170. Buses and trucks will pay Rs 390 for a single journey and Rs 580 for a return trip.

Kot Karor Toll Plaza (NH-15)

Motorists travelling on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Harike-Faridkot-Bathinda route will now pay Rs 50 for a single trip and Rs 70 for a return journey in a car or LMV. For buses and trucks, the revised toll has been fixed at Rs 165 and Rs 250, respectively.

Kala Tibba Toll Plaza

On the Abohar-Sito-Ginno-Dabwali stretch, the revised toll for cars and LMVs stands at Rs 50 for a single journey and Rs 80 for a return trip. Heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, will now pay Rs 175 and Rs 265, respectively.

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Shekhpura Toll Plaza (NH-254)

Vehicles travelling on the Maur-Romana Mandi section of NH-254 will now be charged Rs 55 for a one-way trip and Rs 85 for a return journey in the case of cars and LMVs. Buses and trucks will have to pay Rs 185 and Rs 280, respectively.

Lehrabega Toll Plaza (NH-07)

At the Lehrabega Toll Plaza on the Tapa-Bathinda highway, the toll for cars and LMVs has been revised to Rs 80 for a single trip and Rs 120 for a return journey. Buses and trucks will now pay Rs 270 and Rs 400, respectively.

Khuian Sarvar Toll Plaza (NH-07)

Motorists using the Malout-Abohar Bypass-Sadhuwali section will now pay Rs 105 for a one-way journey and Rs 155 for a return trip. The revised rates for buses and trucks have been fixed at Rs 350 and Rs 520, respectively.

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Kalajhar Toll Plaza (NH-64)

Situated on the Patiala Bypass section of NH-64, the Kalajhar Toll Plaza now charges Rs 115 for cars and LMVs travelling one way, while the return journey costs Rs 175. For buses and trucks, the revised toll has been increased to Rs 390 and Rs 585, respectively.

Paind Toll Plaza (NH-52)

On the Sangrur-Dogal Kalan stretch of NH-52, cars and LMVs will now pay Rs 95 for a single journey and Rs 145 for a return trip. Buses and trucks will be charged Rs 325 and Rs 485, respectively