Chief Minister Vijay's Toy Car Moment Goes Viral: Which Car Is It, and Who Gifted It?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has been one of the most talked about politicians in the recent past. In addition to his political decisions and formal events, people often are seen talking about his candid moments. A new topic of conversation has emerged from his meeting with a representative from the Vietnamese automaker VinFast. This meeting has sparked interest, especially regarding a scale model that has been referred to as a toy car on the internet.

Vijay's Moment With Toy Car

In the video shared on social media, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia Operations, is seen gifting CM Vijay a scale model. He didn't just take the souvenir but was seen examining and holding the tiny car. The video of the moment later went viral on social media, with fans appreciating the actor's simplicity. Some of the viewers admired the moment, calling it "cute" and "childlike".

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The Toy Car

The scale model being referred to as the "Toy Car" is a VinFast VF8. It is one of the electric SUVs of the brand sold in the global market. Based on its looks, the car seems to be based on the older version of the electric car still on sale in some international markets. Meanwhile, some markets have received an updated version of the electric SUV. This iteration comes with changes in its appearance.

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The second-generation Vinfast VF8 comes with a 60.13 kWh battery paired with a front-axle-mounted electric motor that generates 228 hp and 330 Nm. According to NEDC claims, the VF8 has a range of 500 km, and Vinfast asserts it can be charged from 10 to 70 per cent in less than 30 minutes.

Interestingly, the previous generation model featured a larger 87.7 kWh battery and was available in both FWD and AWD configurations. Its FWD variant delivered 201 hp and 310 Nm, which is 18 hp and 20 Nm lower than the current VF8, yet it had a 62 km higher NEDC-rated range at 562 km.